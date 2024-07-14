A moment of horrific political violence following a failed assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has become the talk of the world. Although Trump has said he is fine after his ear was injured in the attack, in which the assailant was killed by US Secret Service agents, the spread of a photo of Trump with his right ear covered in blood will have a major impact on market events in the coming hours.

#attempted #assassination #Trump. #options #investors