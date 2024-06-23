In Dagestan, investigators opened a case after attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala

In Dagestan, investigators opened a criminal case into armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”).

Now law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of what happened, as well as those involved in the terrorist attacks. Investigators and forensic investigators are on the scene.

On the evening of June 23 in Derbent, five people fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church. They drive a white Volkswagen Polo.