The scene shocked. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the attack with fireworks mortar fire at the Bois-l’Abbé police station, in Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne), provoked indignant reactions to the top. of State. Monday, the head of government, Jean Castex, who has made the fight against “insecurity” his priority, has stepped up to the plate on France Info: ” We will be intractable ” facing the perpetrators of the attack. The day before, in the bellicose tone which has been his trademark since his arrival in Beauvau, Gérald Darmanin spoke of “A turf war on the soil of the Republic”, aiming to “Breaking the symbols of the Republic” and “breaking the cop”.

In the process, he promised to ban the sale to the public of fireworks mortars and to define them in law as “Weapons by destination”. Gold, “One weapon per destination” is precisely defined as “An object diverted from its classic use to make a weapon. The law already provides for it! “, quipped on Twitter SUD Interior, a union representing the staff of the Ministry of the Interior. Not to mention that in July, PCF deputy André Chassaigne called on the Minister of the Interior to “Prohibit the purchase of these products” non-professionals and “Strictly regulate online sales”.

The causes of the event remain unclear

An investigation, entrusted to the Champigny-sur-Marne police station, was launched to determine the reason for the attack. Without waiting for the conclusions of the investigations, Gérald Darmanin said Monday in the Parisian that there is a “Obvious link” ebetween this violence and the fight against drug trafficking. Reality seems more complex. Difficult to know at this stage the exact motivations of the perpetrators of the attack. But several sources tell L’Humanité that tension was mounting in the neighborhood following a ” car chase ” which took place in the city of Bois-l’Abbé, ten days earlier. While the police were trying to stop him, a youth fell off a motorcycle and landed in the hospital. The police force denies being at the origin of its fall, but the young people denounce an act of police violence. The injured person’s vital prognosis is not engaged.

We know that some of these thugs are not French. They therefore have nothing to do in France. “ Thierry Mariani, RN MEP, on LCI

If the causes of the event remain unclear, the right and the far right are embarking on a race for the safe shallot, surfing on the immense emotion aroused by this violence. “The eradication of these bands must be a priority of the State”, said Xavier Bertrand, when Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Île-de-France region, spoke without the slightest nuance of “Intolerable war scenes”. However, the attack did not cause any injuries or deaths. As for Bruno Retailleau, the LR leader in the Senate, he asked for the creation of a “Exceptional legal regime for these districts which have become uncontrollable” to put an end to these “Lawless areas”. In a context of security escalation between LR and the government, Marine Le Pen is trying to stand out from her opponents by demanding that “Foreigners guilty of an offense or felony be returned, at the end of their sentence, to their country of origin”. “We know that some of these thugs are not French, added on LCI the MEP RN Thierry Mariani. They therefore have nothing to do in France. “

“Intolerable acts which translate a deep unease”

Far from these hateful speeches, the president of the department, Christian Favier (PCF), defends the creation of a second police station in the heart of the city and the strengthening of the national police force. “The 160 national police officers are not enough to ensure the safety of the 77,000 inhabitants of Champigny-sur-Marne”, he explains, criticizing in passing the suppression of the community police under the five-year term Sarkozy.

The elected Communist went to the police station on Sunday to support the police forces. “These intolerable acts against the agents also reflect a deep unease between the police and the youth, he continues.Beyond the public police service, more street educators, social workers and resources are needed to strengthen the school. Job prospects and training are needed in these neighborhoods where the youth unemployment rate is over 50%. “