At the beginning of February, the Sehring gravel plant in Hesse was attacked, followed in March by an act of sabotage against the Tesla plant in Grünheide, Brandenburg. The security industry is calling for such attacks against companies.

EFirst an act of sabotage on the site of the Sehring gravel mining company at Waldsee in Langen near Frankfurt am Main, then an attack on the power supply of the Tesla factory in Grünheide, Brandenburg: Both attacks occurred this spring and they show the damage that saboteurs can cause. At Sehring, among other things, conveyor belts were cut; at Tesla, production was stopped for a week after an arson attack on a single electricity pylon. Are companies now increasingly looking for help from security companies to prevent attacks?

Yes, says the Swedish security company Securitas, which claims to be the largest private security service provider in this country with over 20,000 employees in Germany. From “medium-sized companies to large corporations,” it is said, German companies are increasingly exposed to “abstract threats.” For Securitas, these include acts of sabotage, theft, vandalism and cyber attacks. “We are aware of a generally increased need for security and are seeing a large number of new customer inquiries.”