Farsakh said that the Red Crescent teams are currently facing great difficulties in delivering aid to the southern Gaza Strip after the Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the southern Gaza Strip.

After focusing its ground operations on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, the army began carrying out air strikes in the south, where the vast majority of the population fled in search of safety.

But Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that ground forces were “also advancing to the south.”

He added, “The Israeli army continues and expands its ground operation against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.”

A major disaster

The Red Crescent spokeswoman detailed the humanitarian situation inside the Strip since the collapse of the truce and the return of war at a number of points, saying:

* The humanitarian situation on the ground is tragic, and even during the truce, all we were able to bring in was about 1,091 trucks.

* These trucks do not meet the needs of the Strip and are not enough to feed more than two million Palestinians who lack food, water, and medicine.

* Medical supplies and medicines also do not meet the needs of the health sector, as hospitals have exceeded their capacity and all hospitals suffer from a scarcity of medical supplies and medicines and the threat of running out of fuel.

* Also, the fuel that was allowed to be brought in during the truce is small quantities that do not meet the needs of hospitals that depend on electricity generators, and it is also not enough for ambulances.

* We were facing a problem in delivering aid to the north, as this part of the Gaza Strip was deprived of aid during the aggression, and only during the truce were we able to get 310 trucks there.

* Today, our crews are facing challenges and difficulties even in delivering aid to the south due to the intensity of the Israeli bombing.

* Until now, fuel trucks are still entering the Gaza Strip, but we need to increase their number, while on Saturday and Sunday, our crews received 200 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing, loaded with humanitarian aid, containing food, water, relief aid, medical supplies, and medicines. .