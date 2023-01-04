Home page politics

Criticism of the army leadership is growing after the Ukrainian attack on a Russian military barracks. Bloggers and politicians are demanding consequences.

Makiivka – The rocket attack on a Russian military barracks in Makiivka is a heavy loss for the Russian armed forces and the politics. Now Moscow has admitted mistakes. The reason for the rocket attack was the illegal use of mobile phones, which enabled the Ukrainians to locate the Russians’ location, Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov reported. At present, care is being taken to ensure that this does not happen again and that the guilty are held accountable. Meanwhile, Russian anger toward the Russian army leadership is growing.

After the attack on Makiivka, pro-Russian military bloggers vented their anger at military leaders. Many directed their criticism less Kremlin chief Putinbut to the generals of the Russian army, who probably also treated inhumanely by Russian soldiers. What happened in Makiivka was accompanied by “criminal negligence,” military blogger Pavel Gubarev, spokesman for the pro-Russian movement, wrote on Telegram. If none of those responsible are punished, things will only get worse, Gubarev wrote.

Igor Girkin, a former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, also strongly condemned the leaders of the Russian army. According to Girkin, the incident in the Ukrainian city of Makiivka was not the first such attack. But generals in the Russian army are simply “principally unteachable,” she quotes financial times Girkin from a social media post.

Heavy loss for Russia after attack in Makiivka: Russian military bloggers and politicians are demanding consequences

In the wake of the Ukrainian attack and the alleged negligence of Russian leaders, calls for consequences have also been voiced. Not only military bloggers, but also politicians and officials tuned in. Sergey Mikhailovich Mironov, a Russian politician, calls for Kyiv Post criminal penalties for any authority figures who failed to keep Russian troops safe on the night of the deadly attack.

A senior pro-Russian official in Donetsk also hopes that those responsible will be punished, he writes in his Telegram channel. Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin is not only demanding revenge on Ukraine and its NATO supporters for the attack in Makiivka, but also “a precise internal analysis,” reports the newspaper Kyiv Post.

Russians mourn dead Samara soldiers after Ukrainian missile attack

During the rocket attack in Ukraine war The Russian army suffered another severe setback at the Russian troop barracks in Makijawka. The information on the number of victims differ. According to sources in Kyiv, 400 Russian soldiers were killed and 300 injured in the incident on New Year’s Eve. Ukraine had fired at the Russian military base with the US HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, sources said. Ukrainian forces reportedly fired six rockets, four of which landed and two were intercepted.

Samara Oblast Governor Dmitry Azarov loudly confirmed BBCthat among the deceased soldiers are also residents of the region. Many Russians mourned the fallen Tuesday, January 3, in Samara, where some of the deceased soldiers came from. “The grief connects us,” quoted Moscow Times the wife of a Russian general. At the same time, she vows to take revenge and take action against the enemy. The rocket attack on New Year’s Eve left its mark on many of the Russian population. The anger could continue for the next few weeks.