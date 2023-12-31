The US Central Command explained in a statement that “Houthi boats fired light weapons at the Maersk commercial ship and approached it up to 20 meters, and individuals attempted to board it.”

She continued: “American helicopters responded with fire in self-defense and sank three of the four boats, killing their crews, and the fourth boat fled the area.”

For its part, Maersk confirmed that an accident occurred involving the ship “Maersk Hangzhou” after it passed through the Bab al-Mandab Strait on its way from Singapore to the Port of Suez in Egypt.

She added: “Maersk confirms the safety of the ship's crew members and says there is no indication of a fire on board the ship.”

Maersk continued: “The ship is able to maneuver and continues sailing north.”

What happened?