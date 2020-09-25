D.he national anti-terrorist prosecutor in Paris has opened an investigation into a terrorist offense after a knife attack. Shortly before noon, four passers-by were attacked in the middle of the French capital. The police prefecture corrected previous information and spoke of two injured. Two suspects were caught on Friday. One of the murder weapons is said to have been a machete. The 18-year-old main suspect confessed to the knife attack in the police interrogation. According to French press reports, he comes from Pakistan. The knife attack occurred near Nicolas Appert Street in the 11th arrondissement, where the Charlie Hebdo editorial team was housed during the terrorist attack on January 7, 2015.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin made their way to the crime scene on Friday afternoon. In France, this brought back memories of January 7, 2015. Before that, Castex had immediately ended its visiting program in a Paris suburb and went to the terrorist crisis headquarters.

The television producer Elise Vincent announced in a live broadcast that two employees of her production company “Première Ligne” had been injured in the knife attack. The TV production company specializes in investigative journalism and uses space in the building on Rue Nicolas Appert, where the editorial offices of Charlie Hebdo had their editorial offices at the time of the attack five years ago.

A terror alarm was given in all kindergartens and schools in neighboring Parisian districts, and the children are not allowed to leave the buildings until further notice. The Paris Police Prefecture advised residents to stay in their apartments and all other residents of the capital to avoid the sector.



Emergency services treat an injured person near the former offices of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”

:



Image: AFP





The police had received death threats and attack warnings since early September. The Charlie Hebdo hiring manager needed to be moved to a safe place. “I had ten minutes to pack and leave my home,” reported Marika Bret in the latest issue of the weekly magazine “Le Point”. That was “very violent”. But the threats received last week were specific enough to be taken seriously.

At the beginning of September, the trial of 14 alleged helpers of the attackers began, who sowed fear and terror from January 7th to 9th, 2015. The terrorist organization Al Qaeda threatened the Charlie Hebdo editorial team again for reprinting the controversial Muhammad cartoons. On Wednesday, a hundred French editorial offices called for support for the newspaper and in defense of freedom of expression. “The enemies of freedom must understand that we are all together their unwavering opponents, regardless of our disagreements or beliefs,” the call reads.