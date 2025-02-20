After the end of the service, the participants left the Liebfrauendom inapers. The funeral service, which was deliberately crossed as a religion and denominational and denominations, found a worthy conclusion. Cardinal Reinhard Marx had said that all people were children of God. “He knows no division of denominations, nations and cultures.”

Marx invited to understand the Munich cathedral to our dear wife as a place where all people could come together with their doubts, fears and needs. Many asked questions like: “Where with our grief, our horror, our fear, our doubts, the trauma of relatives and the emergency services? Where are answers to the questions that are particularly concerned with those affected? ” In view of this “fainting” and the “outbreak of terrible violence that we cannot understand”, the Liebfrauendom is a “house for all Munich, especially for the frightened, the threatened, injured, doubtful, seeking people seeking consolation. Nobody is excluded here, where everyone can leave their fear, questions, and also anger, ”emphasized the cardinal.

Imam Idriz said with regard to the perpetrator, a 24-year-old Afghan: “Oh God, lead the irregular and violent offenders back on your way, those who abuse your name, sowing hatred, shed blood, stinding me.”

At the end of the service, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also spoke again of the sympathy. He also commented on the current political consequences of the attack: “No general suspicion may be possible. (…) We have so many great people with a migration background in our country, they all belong to Bavaria. ” Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) said: “We are on behalf of humanity.” Both the clergy and the politicians thanked the emergency services.