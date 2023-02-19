STheir names were Gökhan Gültekin, Sedat Gürbüz, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Hamza Kurtović, Vili-Viorel Păun, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Ferhat Unvar and Kaloyan Velkov. On February 19, 2020, they were brutally killed when Tobias R. shot and fatally injured them. The murderer lived with his parents in a terraced house in Hanau’s Weststadt, the district from which several of his victims came and where one of the sites of the attack is located.

Neighbors described the man as inconspicuous and reserved. He took care of his demented mother and often drove her around in a wheelchair. You couldn’t see the abysmal hatred that had built up in him for people with foreign roots. Tobias R. only sent clear, worrying messages via the Internet. After the deadly shots on Heumarkt in the city center and Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, he drove the few meters to the house.

The mother, who is said to have been doing so badly that she could no longer leave the house, was Tobias R.’s last victim. He shot her and then himself. It’s been three years now, three years full of grief and Pain especially for the relatives. Three years in which the bereaved have put many questions to the state institutions, some of which have not yet been conclusively answered. Three years in which the relatives in particular were looking for someone to blame. Three years in which they repeatedly publicly articulated their suffering and the allegations of disrespectful treatment by the authorities.



View of the Midnight Shisha Bar at the Heumarkt in Hanau on February 20th, 2020. An attack was carried out in the bar on the night of February 20th, 2020, which killed five people.

Image: Frank Röth



Three years in which the city of Hanau has changed. “We have succeeded in bringing together considerable parts of the city’s society,” summed up Mayor Claus Kaminsky (SPD), who found the right words on a wide variety of platforms from day one. He describes the committed participation of the children and young people in Weststadt in choosing a location for their new youth center as a particularly impressive experience. The existing one is in the immediate vicinity of Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, some of those killed on February 19, 2020 were regular guests there.







Some think that’s enough

The aging domicile, a Protestant community center, will soon have to be demolished. The young people weighed up several suggestions intensively and also with a view to the assassination and presented the result as a unit at a public event in the town hall, says Kaminsky. The Lord Mayor also recognizes that there is still a broad interest in the population to deal with what is happening, its consequences and possible initiatives against everyday racism. Of course, some now thought that it was enough with the public mourning and controversy. But they are clearly in the minority.