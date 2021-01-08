The violent insurrection that occurred in the United States Capitol step up controls security at an inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden that has already been modified by the pandemic and the prospect that his predecessor may not be present.

Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in the West Front of the Capitol, one of the places where a violent mob overcame the police and stormed the building. Also the rioters they climbed and occupied the boxes and bleachers that had been placed for ceremonies.

Plans for the inauguration had already been scaled down due to the coronavirus. But the brazen attack poses new questions on the degree of preparation for the event that will welcome the new government after a disputed election.

Congressional leaders responsible for coordinating the inauguration Thursday night insisted that the ceremony will be carried forward.

“Yesterday was a sad and solemn day for our country,” said Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in reference to the events of Wednesday. “The scandalous attack on the Capitol, however, will not prevent us from affirming before the Americans – and the world – that our democracy endures.”

Security forces have already started taking extra precautions after Wednesday’s chaos. Photo: AFP

“The great American tradition of an assumption ceremony has taken place in times of peace, in times of turmoil, in times of prosperity and in times of adversity,” they continued. “We will swear in President-elect Biden.”

Some 6,200 members of the National Guard from six states – Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland – will support Capitol Police and other Washington security forces in the next 30 days. He street closure during the day of the inauguration it could be modified.

They have also been installed on the Capitol grounds high black bars impossible to climb. Similar structures were previously used around the White House and in other cities where there were prolonged demonstrations.

However, these barriers would have been lifted anyway in the next few days because the assumption is a National Special Security Event (NSSE) overseen by the Secret Service and dozens of other federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, which collaborates in the antiterrorism measures related to the event.

It is the same level of security that is provided during political party conventions or when a dignitary is veiled on Capitol Hill – but not during a normal legislative session as when rioters stormed the building.

Tourists take photos of a Congress locked between fences. Photo: AFP

“The safety and security of all who will participate in the 59th Inauguration is of the utmost importance,” the Secret Service said in a statement Thursday. “For more than a year now, the US Secret Service, along with our colleagues at the NSSE, has been working tirelessly to anticipate and prepare for all possible contingencies at all levels to ensure a safe Assumption Day.”

Few people by covid

The authorities will have the military and civil presence necessary to control a multitude of more than a million people for an event that is expected to attract a fraction of that amount due to restrictions to combat the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of security planning.

Those who have served in previous inauguration ceremonies said that while this year’s will look different, the tradition of passing power from one government to another to be continue.

“Will they be just as shocking? There won’t be a photo of a million people gathered, so you won’t have that kind of powerful image. But I think we’ll have the same feeling anyway, “said Bill Daley, a former secretary of Commerce and White House chief of staff who helped organize President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.” The aura of change will be Present”.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has not made things easy. He has falsely argued that the election was stolen from him, a claim that has been rejected by other Republicans in crucial contested states and his recently departed attorney general. His numerous legal challenges were flatly dismissed as unfounded, even by conservative judges appointed by him.

Metal railings in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg

Wednesday’s pro-Trump rally in front of the White House contributed to infuriating the crowd that later attacked the Capitol.

Trump will not go

Trump made it clear on Friday that he will not go. He did it in a laconic tweet, without giving any kind of detail. The outgoing president has not appeared in the swearing-in of the incoming president only three times in U.S. history, and the last to do so was Andrew Jackson 152 years ago. Trump only recognized the impending transfer of power after the capital was attacked. the vice president Mike Pence plans to attend to the ceremony.

Jimmy Carter announced that he would not be present, the first assumption that the former president of 96 years He has been skipping since taking office in 1977. He has stayed home most of the time due to the pandemic. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend.

The organizers of the ceremony have already urged supporters not to go personally to Washington due to the pandemic. The bleachers built for the crowd of spectators in front of the White House were recently dismantled.

Virtual parade and no lunch

Nor will the assumption lunch and the parade will be virtual, similar to what the Democratic Party did during the August online convention.

The inauguration committee has announced that Biden will have an official escort, with representatives from all the armed forces, for a block before arriving at the White House from the Capitol.

The presidential caravan usually travels the stretch of more than a kilometer while the new president and the first lady walk for part of the journey and the thousands of supporters that fill the streets cheer them on. While the final details are still being defined, it is unclear if any of that will happen this time.

Members of the Maryland National Guard in Washington. Photo: AFP

Either way, things will be very different from Obama’s inauguration in 2009, when the organizers opened the entire route of the National Esplanade -Which extends to the Lincoln Memorial- to receive the huge crowds. But security was also a concern then.

Fear of an attack in Obama’s inauguration

The night before, Michael Chertoff, President George W. Bush’s Secretary of Homeland Security, provided the Obama team with credible intelligence that four somalis still fugitives who would have crossed the border from Canada could be planning a terrorist attack at the inauguration ceremony.

In his book, “A Promised Land,” Obama says that “to be safe, we discussed various contingencies with Chertoff and his team.” Obama had an adviser “outline evacuation instructions that I would give to the crowd if an attack occurred while I was in the box.” He later pointed out that he kept those instructions in the top pocket of his jacket while delivering his speech and that felt “relieved” that nothing had happened and I didn’t have to use them.

Jim Bendat, historian of assumptions and author of the book “Democracy’s Big Day”, remarked that, in addition to attending the inauguration, outgoing and incoming presidents routinely they meet at the White House and chat before joining a procession to the Capitol and swearing-in ceremonies. He said that the fact that this did not happen was “an attack on our Democracy” similar to the riots on Wednesday.

“Those are very symbolic moments that open our eyes,” Bendat said of the two presidents meeting cordially. “The world watches those moments because it is something that does not happen in most countries.”

Daley said, however, that Biden, who first ran for president in 1988, might be uniquely suited for an assumption largely devoid of traditional pomp and circumstance.

“I think it is less necessary for someone who has been in politics for so long. And their attitude has been, ‘I can go full throttle because I’ve already been there, I know these things,’ ”Daley said. “I don’t think you need to stand on the podium to honor yourself for long.”

By Will Weissert, Associated Press

Translation: Elisa Carnelli

ap