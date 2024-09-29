Tehran’s call came in a letter sent by the Iranian envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Arfani, to the 15-member council, after Israel assassinated the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

The letter stated that Iran “strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic headquarters and representatives in violation of the basic principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular headquarters, and confirms that it will not tolerate any repetition of such aggression.”

Erfani said, “Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law, and to take all measures to defend its vital national and security interests.”