Trump said in an interview broadcast on the “X” platform that he informed President Joe Biden that he needed more individuals on the team responsible for protecting him, according to the American “CNN” network.

“Biden was very kind. He called to make sure I was okay. I told him I needed more people to protect me at events I was attending,” he added.

Trump on Monday blamed what appeared to be a second assassination attempt on the “speech” of both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican candidate confirmed via Fox News that the suspect in the incident “believed in Biden and Harris’ rhetoric and acted on it,” adding that “their rhetoric led to me being shot.”

In contrast, Biden stressed on Monday that he has always condemned political violence, saying in Philadelphia: “I have always condemned political violence and I will continue to condemn it,” adding: “In America, we settle our differences peacefully at the ballot box, not at the threat of a gun.”

On Monday, the suspect, who was arrested in the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on Trump, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon with a serial number erased.

The two charges were brought against Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, an American who is loyal to Ukraine in the war with Russia and was arrested on Sunday, during his first appearance before a federal judge in Florida.