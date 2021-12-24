After years of being linked to each other, Jonathan dos Santos and América finally join their paths, the Mexican has been made official as a new player for the Eagles as a free agent after ending his relationship with the Galaxy, a signing that has generated a division of opinions in the Americanist environment.
Dos Satos joins Diego Valdés as the new faces in Coapa, two renowned and quality reinforcements who will have responsibilities from day one, however, America has not concluded its search in the market after signing the Mexican, the eagles hope to tell with some other reinforcements, as confirmed by one of the sources close to the club, Jonatan Peña.
It is important to remember that neither Valdés nor dos Santos comply with what Solari has requested, no matter how good signings they may be, the Argentine coach is waiting for the directive to hand him a central defender, even if it means leaving by Bruno Valdez and finally, the most requested piece from Santiago, a winger to the right, since he does not have a single player to his liking in the area and he has been asking for a deep player for that band for months.
#arrival #dos #Santos #America #signings
Leave a Reply