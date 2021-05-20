After the international arrest warrant ordered this Wednesday by Maria Romilda Servini, which is investigating him for alleged harassment and financial suffocation against the shareholders of the Indalo Group, the Uruguayan Justice summoned for this Friday to Fabián Rodríguez Simón to a hearing with Interpol, after the judicial adviser of the PRO requested a blocking of the order resolved by the federal judge of our country.

This was confirmed to this newspaper by judicial sources and those around the lawyer who shocked the local political and judicial scene and in that country by his request for asylum as a refugee in Montevideo, as he said publicly, due to the “persecution” suffered by the businessmen Cristóbal López and Fabián de Sousa. When he made the request to the Refugee Commission of that country, there was only one call for investigation by Servini.

“Pepín”, as Rodríguez Simón is known in the courts, who since last December was confined in an apart hotel in the Pocitos area of ​​Montevideo, had filed a petition for habeas corpus on May 6 before Marcelo Malvar placeholder image, the 43rd criminal judge on duty in that city, which was dismissed because the arrest warrant by the Argentine Justice did not yet exist.

That same day, the judicial manager of Mauricio Macri and the PRO – according to the Kirchnerism, a member of the Cambiemos “judicial table” – appeared before the Refugee Commission, and explained that he was seeking asylum because in his country he was “persecuted by his political opinions “, and because a case was being processed in federal Justice since 2019″ with disproportionate precautionary measures. ”

Once Servini ordered the arrest of Interpol and the inhibition of the lawyer’s assets, “Pepín” filed a second habeas corpus action, which motivated Judge Malvar to convene the hearing this Friday.

“The judge set a hearing for next May 21 at 2:30 p.m. For that same hearing, the judge asked Interpol to report on the existence or not of an arrest request made from Argentina, so that aspect also will be part of the issues to be dealt with in said instance, “they explained to Clarion Uruguayan Justice spokespersons.