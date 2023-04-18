Tunisian experts spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about the accusations against Ghannouchi, the scenarios for his trial, and the fate of the Ennahda movement in light of the accusations against its leaders.

Radio Mosaique FM reported that the Public Prosecution Office of the Judicial Center for Combating Terrorism authorized, on Monday evening, the agents of the Anti-Terrorism Unit in Bouchoucha to arrest Ghannouchi.

The decision to suspend Ghannouchi for interrogation came against the background of the leaking of a video clip of a conversation that brought him together with leaders of the National Salvation Front, in which he considered that “the expulsion of political Islam in Tunisia is a project for civil war.”

Mosaic FM indicated that, in parallel with the arrest of Ghannouchi, his house was searched.

Tunisian political analyst Nizar Jlidi says:

Ghannouchi was arrested hours ago and is now in the Terrorist Research Unit in El-Aouina.

The arrest took place according to legal procedures and based on accusations against Ghannouchi related to terrorism cases, and the place of arrest is known, and not as some claim that it is unknown.

The charges against Ghannouchi relate to foreign funding, the deportation of young people, and other issues related to the country’s national security.

After the completion of the investigations in the Public Prosecution, the entire case will be transferred to the criminal trial, provided that the judiciary assumes its task.

For his part, Tunisian legal expert Hazem Al-Kasuri expects that the trial of Ghannouchi and his companions in the foreign funding case will pave the way for the opening of a number of other files related to the movement’s crimes during the past decades, foremost of which is the file of political assassinations in favor of the Brotherhood.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Kasouri says that Ennahda committed a series of crimes against Tunisians that require urgent accountability, within the framework of the country’s political road map, which mainly aims to combat corruption and reform the political and structural system in the country.

According to Al-Kasouri, the first file relates to terrorist operations and assassinations, foremost of which is the case of the accused politicians, Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, and the involvement of Ennahda in their killing by terrorism, which was previously announced by the Tunisian Minister of Interior in the context of talking about the reasons for the arrest of the Brotherhood leader Noureddine Al-Bahiri, and then by the Belaid Defense Authority. And Brahmi, stressing the need to open this file, especially after the Tunisian president repeatedly announced that he was subjected to assassinations.

As for the second file, according to Al-Kasuri, it relates to the accusations leveled against the movement of receiving foreign funds and cooperating with external parties during the parliamentary elections, which was approved by the Court of Accounts with the issuance of reports confirming the involvement of the Ennahda and Heart of Tunisia parties in receiving foreign funds in violation of the law.

Al-Kasuri believes that the third file is related to corruption, and Al-Kasuri stresses at the same time the need to hold accountable all the corrupt people who caused the collapse of the Tunisian political and economic situation over the course of 10 years of rule in the country.

He explained that political and economic corruption is a huge legacy that the judiciary cannot resolve with the stroke of a pen, but it imposes a moral and political commitment to continue supporting corrective justice with human and financial capabilities so that it can play its role at this sensitive stage.

Since the announcement of the exceptional measures in the country, and the subsequent judicial steps aimed at holding the corrupt accountable, the Ennahda Brotherhood movement in Tunisia has faced a set of accusations related to corrupting the political sphere, receiving foreign funds, and penetrating the judiciary, in addition to accusations related to terrorism and the file of political assassinations.