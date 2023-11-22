A page has appeared on Facebook that vigorously defends Filippo Turetta, accused of killing his ex Giulia Cecchettin. Here they describe him as a good guy. It is the media that distorts reality

Online outrage erupted after the existence of one was discovered Facebook page in defense of Filippo Turetta. The 22-year-old boy, currently detained in a cell in Germany, awaiting extradition, is accused of taking the life of his ex-girlfriend, Giulia Cecchetin. To then try to escape abroad. On that online page they describe it as a good boywhich the media is trying to pass off as what it isn’t.

While everyone asks justice for Giulia Cecchettin, mourning yet another victim of femicide, a page dedicated to her ex appears on Facebook. Filippo Turetta is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide for the death of the 22-year-old girl from Saonara.

Giulia Cecchettin’s body was found a week after losing track of the two boys near Lake Barcis. Her ex-boyfriend, aboard his black Fiat Grande Punto, had already fled to Germany, where he ended up in handcuffs.

“Filippo Turetta model boy” is the name of the Facebook page opened by unknown persons, in order to “refute the allegations about a good boy who was the victim of the carelessness of the media”. This can be read in the page description.

The posts speak of lies, unsubstantiated accusations, which the media helped fuel by making that boy look like a person he is not. Furthermore, the page is full of insinuations against Giulia Cecchetin’s sister.

Could it be that in six months there are European elections and ‘someone’ is taking the opportunity? Will we soon have a new Ilaria Cucchi in circulation?

Facebook page in defense of Filippo Turetta: a slap to Giulia Cecchettin’s family

Regarding the fact that Germany is starting the extradition procedure, here is what we read on the page:

Giving ‘consent to extradition’ does not mean ‘confessing’.

Furthermore, it continues to be reiterated that he ended up unjustly in prison. With references to the court case of Enzo Tortora or Meredith Kercher.