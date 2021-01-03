new Delhi: 11 months after the first case of corona in India came to light, DCGI today approved the use of ‘Kovishield’ vaccine and ‘Kovaccin’ emergency. After getting permission for these two vaccines, the statement of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has come out.

Satyendra Jain said, “Preparations are going on by the Delhi government. There are 3 lakh healthcare workers and 6 lakh front line workers in the capital. Firstly the health care workers then the front line workers and then people over 50 years of age and Comorbid people under the age of 50 will be vaccinated. “

Plan to provide vaccine to 300 million people in first phase in the country

After the approval of DCGI, the path has been opened to give vaccine to millions of people. This is a matter of great relief for the country, as India has the highest number of infections in the world after America. The central government has planned to provide vaccine to about 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination campaign in the next 6 to 8 months. This includes 1 crore healthcare workers, 2 crore frontline and employees engaged in essential services, and 27 crore elderly people above 50 years who have other diseases.

Let us know that Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for clinical trials and construction of Covishield. Whereas Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for cocaine. The Serum Institute on 6 December and Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use approval on 7 December.

