After the Government’s announcement about the light beef stock, self-convened producers announced the holding of a mobilization with an epicenter in the Buenos Aires town of San Nicolás in order to on July 9. While the Liaison Table does not rule out measures of force.

“In December 2019, a few days after taking office, the current government began its campaign against the countryside with a sudden increase in withholdings. On that occasion, as in so many others, we producers began the fight to defend the fruit of our work. But, a few months later, the pandemic hit our country, and we decided to postpone the fight to contribute to the homeland by doing what we do best: producing, “the statement from the self-convened producers began by explaining.

Tractor in Córdoba in protest against the increase in withholdings at the end of 2019.

“How did the government reward this gesture? With exchange splitting, the attempted expropriation of Vicentín, the export quota for corn, the support for Grabois and his people against the usurpation of fields, the closure of the export of meat, and the eternal anti-field discourse to which we are accustomed, “they said.

The producers they summoned all the citizens, of all areas and activities, to join this mobilization. “It is not a march through the countryside, but for all honest and hardworking Argentines who aspire to something more than living off the State’s handout,” they explain.

“2020 showed us that they are not enemies of the countryside, but of anyone who wants to live without depending on the State. All working and productive Argentines were harmed by various measures that hinder or impede their activity, imposed to obtain a political profit, sustain a story or stop the consequences of a terrible economic and health management “, they clarified.



The Liaison Table at the Casa Rosada.

The Government announced this Tuesday the ban on the export of roast, vacuum, matambre and four other cuts of meat until December 31, within the framework of a Livestock Plan that aims to “lower prices.”

In addition, there will be a monthly quota until reaching 50% of the average of last year until August 31. The Hilton Fee, the 481 Fee and the North American Fee are excepted.

After meeting with President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada, the presidents of the Mesa de Enlace cThey questioned the government’s measures and did not rule out forceful measures.

Carlos Iannizzotto, president of Coninagro, did not hesitate to say that “it is not a good sign.” “We let him know, we discussed it with the President. It is not a good sign for the productive sector because what we are looking for is to produce more and for that we do not have to restrict. Therefore, we are not satisfied,” he complained.

Iannizzotto said that this announcement “will not favor the productive sector and puts workers at risk,” so he did not rule out taking forceful measures. “We are going to transmit it to the bases and we will see what the answer is,” he said.

The same said Nicolas Pino, president of Sociedad Rural Argentina, who assured that the Liaison Table “will consult individually with its associates” to take measures.

In all cases, they agreed to claim 100% of meat exports. “We are not going to lower our arms. We are going to work at this table that they are proposing to us. The President of the Nation said that, if prices stabilize and in ten or 15 days that is confirmed, they are willing to enable 100% of exports. That is the objective we are asking for from the field, “concluded Chemes.