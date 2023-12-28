The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Thursday, December 28, that his Government and that of the United States seek to “normalize the situation” on the common border after his meeting on migration with a delegation headed by the US Secretary of State. USA, Antony Blinken.

“There is more and more (economic) movement on the border, on the bridges, and that is why We have to be vigilant so that the crossings are not closed, that agreement was reached, the crossings for the railway and border bridges are already being openednormalize the situation, progress was made in that,” said López Obrador in his morning conference.

The president described the conversation with Blinken as “very good”; the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the White House National Security Advisor, Elizabeth-Sherwood Randall, who made an urgent visit due to the unprecedented rebound in the migratory flow in December.

Among the agreements of the meeting, which was held secretly and without public messages, The Mexican president highlighted the formation of a work team to address migration.

“We are going to have periodic meetings, the teams have already been formed, he is going to go to Washington, not me, but the security cabinet and those responsible: the Secretary of Relations, the Secretary of Security, the Secretary of Defense, the Navy, the Secretary of the Interior, as it has to do with migration,” he explained.

“And they will also be with us, there will be a constant exchange,” he added.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, center, meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, top left, partially covered, and his Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena, top right, at the Palace National, the office and residence of the president, in Mexico City, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. © AP – Fernando Llano

The migratory flow continues at full speed

The visit occurs while this December there are historic numbers of people seeking to enter the United States at the border with Mexico, where the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Tuesday the arrival of more than 2.2 million migrants from January to November.

The migratory surge led the United States to temporarily close the border rail crossings at Eagle Pass and El Paso, both in Texas, as well as the entrances to the Amistad Dam International Bridge (Texas), San Ysidro (California) and Lukeville (Arizona).

A migrant crosses a barbed wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. © AP – Christian Chavez

“All this starts because he asks President (Joe) Biden to talk to me, concerned about the situation at the border because a number of migrants were reached that had not been seen, I think 10,000 or 12,000 a day on the northern border, and “This led to customs and railroad border crossings being closed,” López Obrador acknowledged.

Despite information from the international press that indicated that the US delegation would demand greater immigration control, the Mexican president stressed that the meeting was on “very good terms.”

“The relationship with President Biden is very good and he is very respectful of us, of Mexico, no threats, no sanctions against Mexico, he understands that it is a phenomenon that has to do with poverty, people, countries , which is a social problem and cannot be resolved with coercive measures alone,” he asserted.