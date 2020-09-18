Highlights: The Akali Dal, an old BJP ally, quit the NDA amid opposition to the Agriculture Bill

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet protesting the bill

Harsimrat Kaur said that now it is not the NDA that Vajpayee ji and Badal had imagined

Chandigarh

Amid opposition to the Agriculture Bill, the BJP’s old ally Akali Dal has left the NDA. Earlier, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet opposing the bill. After the Akali Dal split from the NDA, Harsimrat Kaur said that it is no longer the NDA that was conceived by Vajpayee Ji and Badal Saheb.

After the Akali Dal’s announcement of the separation of NDA, former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur tweeted, “If the Government of India does not sweat despite the agony and protest of three crore Punjabis, then it is not the NDA whose imagination Vajpayee ji And Badal Saheb did it. An alliance which does not listen to its oldest ally and turns its eyes on those who feed the entire country, is not in the interest of Punjab.

Read: The second ‘bomb’ of the Akali Dal rocked the Modi government! Broke alliance with NDA



Broke with NDA on Saturday

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh made it clear on Saturday that his party is no longer part of the National Democratic Alliance. Sukhbir Singh Badal said that it has been decided on behalf of many members of the party. It is now formalized that the alliance is broken.

‘Continuous insensitivity on Punjabi and Sikh issues’

Earlier, Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced to break the alliance with the NDA, stating, “Shiromani Akali due to refusal to give statutory legislative guarantee for assured purchase of crops on MSP and continued insensitivity on issues of Punjabi and Sikhs” The core committee of the party has unanimously decided to leave the BJP-led NDA. ‘

Read: Akali Dal has made PM Narendra Modi ‘SAD’! Vajpayee era’s ‘friendship’ broken

The alliance was formed in 1996

Please tell that the Akali Dal and BJP have a 24-year-old relationship. The two parties formed an alliance just after the 1996 parliamentary elections. Since then both of them formed government in Punjab many times. Party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said that apart from party workers, this decision has been taken with the consent of farmers.

Concern of the Akali Dal

It is being told that the Akali Dal was worried about its slipping mass base in Punjab for a long time. The party did not feel comfortable in the NDA amid allegations of anti-farmer policies against the Modi government at the Center. After this, the passage of agricultural bills increased the tussle between the two parties. Akali alleged that the Modi government of BJP neither asked nor informed them before passing the bills.