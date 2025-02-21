Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has no doubts: Artificial intelligence is no longer only a scientific experiment, but the key to transforming all sectors of the economy. In a recent interview, leader of the company that has grown the most in recent years, spoke about the immediate future of AI and launched a clear message to the next generation: learning to interact with these systems will be as essential as it was to learn to Use computers in the past.

How will our lives change in the next decade according to Huang?

From science to application: the new phase of artificial intelligence

During the last decade, AI has gone from being an advanced field of research to an accessible and daily technology. Models such as Chatgpt, Gemini Pro or Grok have shown that artificial intelligence can understand, generate and improve real -time information.

According to Huang, The next 10 years will focus on the “science of AI application”that is, how to use it to solve problems in multiple industries:

Medicine and biotechnology: Development of drugs, more precise diagnoses and personalized medicine.

Development of drugs, more precise diagnoses and personalized medicine. Climate and sustainability: Advanced weather prediction models and optimization of the use of natural resources.

Advanced weather prediction models and optimization of the use of natural resources. Agriculture and Fisheries: Real -time crop analysis and automated monitoring of marine ecosystems.

Real -time crop analysis and automated monitoring of marine ecosystems. Education: Personalized teaching through virtual tutors of AI.

Personalized teaching through virtual tutors of AI. Industry and manufacturing: Humanoid robots in factories and optimized production processes.

The Huang Council: Learn or stay behind

Huang anticipates especially rapid advances in the field of human robotics, with machines that not only automate tasks, but interact with people and understand the context in which they operate.

Huang does not limit himself to describing the future, but offers a direct advice to those who want to prepare for him: Learn artificial intelligence.

“If I were a student, the first thing I would do would be to learn,” he says. But not only refers to understanding how technology works, but to know how to interact with it effectively. The key, according to Huang, is to formulate good questions and make the most of tools such as Chatgpt or Gemini Pro.

This point of view is shared by other technological leaders, such as Mark Zuckerberg, who highlighted the importance of developing critical thinking from an early age and learning to use AI to enhance creativity.

Access to intelligence: the new great change of humanity

One of Huang’s deepest reflections has to do with The elimination of knowledge barriers thanks to AI. Until now, learning a skill required time, effort and access to training. With AI, that paradigm is changing.

Imagine having instant access to a virtual programmer who can materialize an idea in a prototype without knowing how to program. How would that affect creativity and innovation?

Huang argues that IA will allow people to expand their abilities beyond their current knowledgecreating a world where anyone can develop ideas and solve problems without depending on advanced technical skills.

“If you’ve never used a computer, you would need time to learn it,” says Huang. “But with Chatgpt, you just have to write: ‘I don’t know how to use Chatgpt, teach me’, and AI will guide you step by step.”

This instant access to artificial intelligence represents a radical change in the way we learn and work.

The future of artificial intelligence and robotics: enhancer or threat?

Huang’s enthusiasm for AI is undeniable, but also raises questions. If AI can do so many things for us, what role will remain for human skills? How will traditional education affect jobs?

Some concerns they name are:

Work automation: If AI can do creative and analytical tasks, what jobs will be replaced?

If AI can do creative and analytical tasks, what jobs will be replaced? Technological dependence: Will we become too dependent on AI to think and solve problems?

Will we become too dependent on AI to think and solve problems? Ethics and control: Who will regulate the use of AI and avoid biases or manipulations?

However, Huang sees AI as a tool to increase human capacity, not to replace it. In his vision, AI will not replace workers, but will allow each person to do more, better and faster.

Huang’s prediction is clear: Artificial intelligence will be the protagonist of the next 10 years and, in the following 10, it will be its application to robots. For those who know how to adapt, this will open a world of unprecedented opportunities. For those who ignore it, the risk is to be behind in an increasingly automated and data -based world.