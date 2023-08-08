Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

There is a heated debate going on in German politics about the AfD. In dealing with the party, there is a “dangerous contradiction,” comments Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – In dealing with the AfD, German politics makes a dangerous contradiction. Every new survey percent – there are some – is debated excitedly, every new stupidity from the party congress lectern – there are also some – is immediately flamingly condemned. But the content that is currently making this party big is being ignored or, at best, touched upon bashfully. Although they resonate deep in the heart of our country.

AfD party conference in Magdeburg: right-wing populists criticize the EU harshly

Let’s take broadcasting as an example: A deep reform of the public service – new orders from the federal states, cuts instead of increases in fees – would clear up the issue, but secure the core of the stations. Example of illegal migration: tightening deportation rules, securing borders, cutting benefits for rejected asylum seekers would immediately end the anger, “those up there” didn’t get the problem. So far, the traffic light hasn’t moved anything, it’s still thwarting the agreements in Brussels.

And with it seamlessly, for example the EU: Of course, part of the AfD’s fundamental criticism of the EU catches on with the people, because this construct is overly bureaucratic and underdemocratic. If the EU, which is great at heart and extremely rewarding for our country, is not to crumble in the long term, it does not need more power on a small scale, but more pressure on the big issues: migration, trade agreements, common defense. And of course an EU reform is needed in the longer term. Neither the AfD all-out attacks nor naïve songs of praise for Brussels solve the problem.

The AfD spook gets rid of who gets the concerns of the people small. The firewall to this party must be stable, the firewall to their issues must fall. (Christian Deutschlaender)