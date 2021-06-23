E.A participant in an AfD event in Cologne who drove into a group of demonstrators was sentenced to imprisonment. On Wednesday, the Cologne district court sentenced the Bonn law student to a prison sentence of seven months for dangerous interference in road traffic in offenses involving dangerous bodily harm and accident escape, which was suspended for the 24-year-old who had no previous conviction. The court revoked the defendant’s driver’s license and awarded the co-plaintiff 250 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.

The incident occurred in April 2019. There, at the end of an election campaign evening, the 24-year-old was driving his car towards a wheelchair user and five to six companions when the group was at a pedestrian crossing that was initially green and then red. As stated in the verdict, the man drove up slowly, first touched the wheelchair user, then set his vehicle back and wanted to drive around the group in a left curve.

Because he did not brake, he captured the 32-year-old co-plaintiff at up to ten kilometers per hour and lifted him onto the hood. “Even at this speed it is dangerous,” said the presiding judge in the grounds for the verdict. In the curve, the 32-year-old was able to roll off the bonnet, slightly injured.

The demonstrators had previously shouted anti-AfD slogans in the direction of the man. This appealed in court to self-defense: He was threatened by the group. The judges saw no evidence of this. The verdict is not yet legally binding.