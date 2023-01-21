The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, confirmed this Saturday night, 21, in a statement at the Planalto Palace, the change in command of the Army. General Júlio César de Arruda will be replaced by the military commander of the Southeast, General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva. Múcio also stated that the exchange resulted from the “fault of trust” after the acts of depredation against the Three Powers that occurred on January 8.

“We are investing in bringing the Armed Forces closer to President Lula’s government. Evidently, after these episodes, the camps and the episodes of January 8, relations with the Army command suffered a fracture in the level of trust. And we thought we needed to stop this right from the start so that we could overcome this episode”, said the Minister of Defense.

According to Múcio, there was a conversation in the morning with General Arruda so that he could be informed of the exoneration. The minister also stated that Paiva took part in various negotiations and met with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Saturday night.

Defense of the electoral process

On Friday, the 20th, Paiva defended the country’s electoral process and said that the result of the polls should be respected. The general made his first public demonstration since the January 8 coup acts. He was appointed as the favorite to assume command of the Army since the transition, being appointed by the PT itself, in addition to being linked to the toucans.

“We will continue to guarantee our democracy, because democracy presupposes freedom and individual and public guarantees. And it is the regime of the people, of alternation of power. It’s the vote. And, when we vote, we have to respect the result of the ballot box”, said Paiva at the time.

malaise

In the last two weeks, uneasiness has grown between Lula and Júlio César de Arruda, after the general prevented military police from the Federal District from entering the coup-mongering camp set up in front of the Army Headquarters, after the acts of vandalism in Praça dos Three Powers.

Lula had already been showing irritation with Arruda, due to this position. There were doubts within the PT leadership, however, about the consequences that an eventual dismissal of the commander could cause, with risks of amplifying the crisis with the military.

Arruda was seen within the Army as someone more closed and connected to the right. He ended up taking command of the Force because he was the most senior in the military ranks.