new Delhi: In the case of demolition of the disputed structure of Babri on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya, the CBI special court today acquitted all the accused including senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. BJP has declared this court’s decision as its victory. After Advani’s acquittal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have called and congratulated him.

When the CBI court verdict came, LK Advani was present at his residence with his family. Soon after the verdict, he spoke to Amit Shah and JP Nadda over the phone. At the same time, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came to meet him.

Very happy affair– Advani after acquitted

After being acquitted, Lal Krishna Advani has said, “Today’s decision has been very important. This is a matter of great happiness for all of us. When we heard this news, we welcomed it by saying Jai Shri Ram.

The demolition incident was not pre-planned – Court

Before acquitting all the accused in the courtroom, Judge SK Yadav said that the incident of demolishing the disputed structure was not pre-planned. This incident happened suddenly. After this, the judge acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence. Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Satish Pradhan, Mahant Gopaldas and Uma Bharti were not present during the judgment.

