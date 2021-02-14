The Republican Party still belong to Donald Trump.

After Trump incited a deadly assault on the federal Capitol last month, the party considered removing the rebel former president. But in the end, only seven of the 50 Republican senators voted Saturday to convict Trump in his historic second impeachment trial.

For Trump loyalists, acquittal is a kind of vindication, and a reconnection with the ex-president’s combative fan base. And for Trump opponents it is an alarming indication that the party is moving further in a dangerous direction, with little interest in reconnecting with the voters Trump alienated: moderates, women and college graduates.

In short, the resolution of the impeachment dPut on the table the divisions in the Republican Party that leaders, donors and voters will have to manage in their efforts to retake control of Congress in the mid-term elections next year and to win back the White House in 2024.

That tension was exposed as soon as the vote was over. After backing Trump’s acquittal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, made a speech that picked up the same arguments reiterated by the Democrats calling for Trump’s conviction.

The former president, McConnell said, was “practically and morally responsible to provoke the events ” that led to the insurrection. But he argued that the Constitution did not allow the Senate to condemn Trump now that he has left office, an argument many Republicans have defended.

The history books will show that 10 party members in the House of Representatives and seven others in the Senate believed that Trump’s behavior was reprehensible enough. to be condemned, and even disqualified for life to hold future positions. Never before have so many members of a president’s party voted in favor of his removal.

But judging from the more objective data, Trump retains a tight grip on the Republican Party and its future.

The popularity

Trump maintains a popularity 82% among people who identify as Republicans, according to a Gallup poll last month. And recently, Monmouth University found that 72% of Republicans continue to believe Trump’s false claims that incumbent President Joe Biden only won the November election because of widespread voter fraud.

To dispel doubts about Trump’s influence, House Republicans voted overwhelmingly last week to defend Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and a staunch supporter of Trump, despite evidence that had repeatedly defended conspiracy theories, discrimination and violence on social media.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy held Trump responsible for the violent attack on Capitol Hill, but backed off just days later and paid a personal visit to Trump’s Florida property to make sure they were in friendly terms.

Of the seven Republicans who voted Saturday to convict Trump, only one will seek reelection in the next four years. Of course, there are very few in Trump’s Republican Party willing to anger him if they harbor future political ambitions.

Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential hopeful who was an ambassador to the United Nations during Trump’s tenure, drew attention this week after telling Politico that Trump’s role in the Jan.6 attack basically it disqualified him from running again.

“He has gone too far” Haley said. “He followed a path that he shouldn’t have taken, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again. ‘

Another possible candidate for the Republican nomination, Senator Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, voted to convict Trump on Saturday stating that Trump’s “lies” about widespread electoral fraud had put “the vice president’s life in danger.” ‘ Y “It brought us dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis.”

Although Sasse could run for the presidential nomination in 2024, he will not run again in a Republican primary vote in Nebraska unless he seeks re-election in 2026.

“Never Trump”

Similarly, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana faced censorship from his state party after voting to convict Trump. But he will not stand for election again until 2026, so it is relatively protected from political fallout.

Despite McConnell’s criticism, the voices most critical of Trump in the Republican Party right now are a series of retired Republicans appearing on cable news channels and the Never Trump movement, which has its own problems. to survive.

The Lincoln Project, perhaps the best-known and best-funded Republican anti-Trump group, has had a bumpy few days following news that its leaders learned it had multiple accusations of sex crimes against a co-founder months before acknowledging him in public.

Veteran Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who described himself as a leader of the movement, left his post on the board of directors on the eve of the impeachment vote, a day after the Lincoln Project announced plans to hire an independent investigator.

The incident threatens to undermine fundraising campaigns of the group and its influence, when the platform, with the category of super PAC, works to gain an audience through a popular podcast and expand to a video channel through the Internet that last month achieved 4 million views.

Even before the crisis, co-founder Reed Galen acknowledged that Trumpism is winning.

“The authoritarian side of the Republican Party is the dominant side, ” he said. “They have the momentum. For now, they have the money”

Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who leads the anti-Trump group known as Defendiendo Juntos la Democracia, said that “what the last two months have shown is that if Donald Trump was a cancer for the country and for the party, he has metastasized.” ‘.

“I thought we could leave him behind,” He said. “But now I don’t think so. ‘

Still, the Republican Party faces enormous political risks if its leaders continue to fly the flag of Trump and his style of politics outside the norms.

There are already dozens of party-friendly companies that have vowed to cut funding to Trump’s allies in Congress, drying up a key source of income just as Republicans prepare their campaign to regain the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives in the mid-term elections next year.

Trump’s critics in both parties have vowed to ensure that neither the business community nor voters forget what the former president and his allies did.

“We will remind voters that Republicans were willing to ignore their oaths all out of loyalty to one man, and that man was more important than his voters, More important than the Constitution of the United States, more important than the democracy we have in this great nation, “said the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison.

But Trump himself has not gone anywhere. Immediately after his acquittal, he issued a written statement promising that he would reappear “soon.”

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again is just beginning, ” Trump said.“ I have so much to share with you in the coming months, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve american greatness for all our people. ”

By Steve Peoples. AP Agency