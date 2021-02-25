The Buenos Aires government characterized as a “poltiization” and one “lie” the complaints for the alleged privatization of coronavirus vaccines In Buenos Aires city.

The City’s official response occurs one day after the imputation that the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli did against the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

“Poltiización is outrageous and lies are unsustainable”, said this Thursday the vice chief of government of the City, Diego Santilli.

Hours before, along the same lines, Mauricio Macri had expressed himself to defend the Buenos Aires government: “I want to express my support for Horacio and the vaccination plan of the City Government, which is transparent, fair and equitable. “

“I am sure that the unjust complaint to the City in the end will serve to demonstrate the differences among the ‘VIP vaccinations’ perpetrated by the Ministry of Health of the Nation“added the former president.

Patricia Bullrich, on the other hand, differentiated herself from the CABA executive, specifically from the Minister of Health. “I just heard the minister You mean that this is a mistake and it does not seem to me to be a mistake. It is more serious than a mistake, “the president of PRO told LN +.

The truth is that now Diego Santilli highlighted: “The City of Buenos Aires has been vaccinating in the same way for decades: through its vaccination centers plus social works to reach people more quickly and equitably. “

Added: “Stop politicizing and get to work, this level of lies is unsustainable and that they play with the scarcity of a good as necessary as the vaccine “,

This week, Stornelli gave impulse to the two complaints received and proceeded to the imputation. After receiving the request for an investigation presented by the prosecution, federal judge Ariel Lijo ordered the performance of a procedure at the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Health portfolio to obtain information on how the doses of the coronavirus vaccine received by the district of the City of Buenos Aires were distributed.

One of the complaints had been filed by attorney Natalia Salvo. The complainant pointed out an alleged signing of agreements between the Buenos Aires government and private institutions, “granting privileges to these institutions and their partners above the rest of the population.”