Accident in Agugliaro, father’s agony at seeing his wife and daughter now lifeless

All the investigations of the case for the dramatic are still underway accident road, which took place in the small town of Agugliaro. The father after the impact, seeing his wife and daughter now lifeless, was unable to hold back the tears. He was in shock.

A truly heartbreaking episode that destroyed several families. Among the victims there is also a boy of just 25, who was riding his motorcycle.

The Del Maso family was on board the Nissan Qashqai. For them it was supposed to be a day full of fun and lightheartedness, which instead quickly turned into a tragedy. They were headed to the Parkto spend time with the other kindergarten children.

At some point, most likely for one lack of precedence, the car and the motorcycle collided. The impact was a lot violent. In fact, 3 people lost their lives practically on the spot.

Filippo Bracesco he was 25 years old and he was the centaur. He lost his life due to the trauma he reported. Linda Pironato and little Noemi they died because the bike collided right on the side they were sitting on.

Francesco Del Maso and his child, just 4 years old, managed to save himself because they were sitting on the other side of the car. For the investigators, it was just a matter of centimeters.

Accident in Agugliaro, the torment of the father

The man who had cuts on many parts of his body and face, on seeing the severity what happened, he was unable to restrain himself. Many people who intervened before the arrival of the doctors said that she was crying desperately.

Furthermore, it also said: “I killed my family!” It was below shockgiven what had just happened.

Meanwhile, the police are working to rebuild the dynamic and also any responsibilities. The prosecutor on duty will most likely also decide to dispose of the autopsy on the body of the 3 victims. His father and his child are hospitalized in Vicenza for all necessary checks.