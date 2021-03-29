D.he container ship “Ever Given” which ran aground in the Suez Canal is free again according to official information. The canal operator SCA announced on Monday that traffic in the waterway, which is so important for shipping, would be resumed. A Reuters reporter saw the ship move. According to vesselfinder.com, the container giant is moving north. Egyptian television showed that the freighter was in the middle of the channel.

The 400-meter-long “Ever Given” blocked the way for at least 369 waiting ships for around a week, causing delays in world trade and supply chains. Previously, helpers had gradually exposed the ship. “Something is moving, that’s the good news,” said Peter Berdowski on Dutch radio in the morning. He runs the Boskalis company, which helped with the recovery.

Ten tugs from four directions had tried to move the huge ship since dawn. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi had already ordered that the partial unloading of containers be prepared if the attempts to uncover them were to remain unsuccessful. Aid and rescue teams had tried to free the ship of a Japanese owner with tugs and dredgers for days.

High damage

According to the canal authority, around 370 ships were recently waiting for passage on both sides of the canal. Financial news service Bloomberg reported 450 ships stuck in traffic on Monday. Several shipping companies had started to send their ships across the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

The chemical and automotive industries as well as mechanical and plant engineering are particularly affected by the blockade in Germany. The industries get components for their production from Asia, which are transported over the Suez Canal, it said from the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Companies are planning accordingly

Sea transports take two to five days as a buffer. In the event of a prolonged blockage, there is a risk of production stoppage from time to time. The situation for German industry is already tense even without the lockdown.

“The supply chains were under pressure even before the event and will remain so for several weeks, also because the existing bottleneck in containers is initially increasing due to the backlog in front of the canal,” said Henrik Meincke, chief economist of the chemical industry association VCI. According to the Institute for the World Economy (IfW), the blockade could drive up the transport costs for goods imported from Asia. “The Corona crisis already caused turbulence in maritime trade and caused prices for container transport to explode,” said Vincent Stamer, an expert on maritime trade at the IfW. “The shipwreck in the Suez Canal and its aftermath are now an additional burden.”