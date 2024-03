Emmanuel Macron, president of France: approval of euthanasia becomes the president's new objective | Photo: EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this Sunday (10) that he will promote a bill to allow euthanasia under certain conditions in the country. The proposal will be presented to the Council of Ministers in April and to Parliament the following month, as revealed in an interview with newspapers La Croix and Liberation.

The French representative detailed the project, stating that only adults “in full control of their mental faculties”, who suffer from incurable diseases, could request euthanasia. The proposal will allow patients in these conditions to consume a lethal substance that they can administer themselves or a third party.

Patients who are minors or have psychiatric or neurodegenerative diseases that affect judgment, such as Alzheimer's, will not be eligible.

Macron stated during interviews that he wanted to avoid the term “assisted suicide”, justifying that the patient's “consent” and medical opinion are essential in this case. Currently, French law considers active euthanasia – when a person seeks their own methods to end a life – a murder, which can result in sentences ranging from 30 years in prison to life in prison.

The French leader's announcement was made days after the “victory” of approving abortion in Parliament and its subsequent inclusion in the country's Constitution. During his speech in Paris, Macron stated that he intended to expand access to voluntary termination of pregnancy to the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights.