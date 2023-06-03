On his first day in office, Tinubu made good on his campaign promise and announced the end of the long-standing arrangement that allowed Nigerians to get cheap petrol.

Although it is the largest economy on the continent and is rich in oil, Nigeria’s refining capacity is still limited. For years, it has been selling crude oil and buying gasoline it provides at a subsidized price for its domestic market, causing a drain on revenue and foreign exchange and contributing to ballooning debts, according to an AFP report.

None of Tinubu’s predecessors managed to get rid of this hugely popular system that had been a burden on the public treasury for decades. Last year, the country spent more than 96 percent of its revenue on debt servicing.

After his inauguration Monday, Tinubu said “the fuel subsidy is over.” Then, the price of petrol tripled to about 540 naira ($1.20) at government-run petrol stations on Wednesday, as Nigerians struggled to make ends meet with inflation of more than 20 percent.

But analysts believe Tinubu made the political calculations necessary to follow in the footsteps of the previous administration and phase out fuel subsidies.

“best timing”

Tunde Agilay of Nigerian consultancy SBM said it was “only a matter of time before they stopped the subsidy… From an economic point of view, it was a sound and logical decision. Politically, it is a sensitive decision… but it is the best time to do it.” By the end During this government, people will have forgotten about it.”

Aguilay added that the president now has an opportunity to introduce reforms over the next four years to mitigate the consequences.

The main problem with the subsidy scheme was that it left ample room for embezzlement by people forging documents to obtain subsidies for products they had never imported. Others could have resorted to buying cheap fuel in Nigeria and selling it at higher prices in neighboring countries.

This, Aguilay said, “explains why daily consumption is so high in Nigeria.”

After the announcement of the lifting of subsidies, there was confusion about when the measure would take effect, and the seemingly sudden change caused panic.

In the long run, the move will save billions of dollars, encourage investment and reduce pressure on the foreign exchange market, said Abayomi Adebayo, professor of economics at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife, northeast of Lagos.

World Bank figures show that more than 80 million people live below the poverty line in Nigeria. The state spends more on fuel subsidies than it does on distressed sectors such as health and education, and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have recommended ending subsidies to promote development.

costly move

Adebayo predicted that there would be “a rise in inflation in the short term,” but stressed the importance of seeing the bigger picture, saying it was “difficult because people are more concerned about immediate earnings.”

He also said the subsidy was no longer of any benefit to the country’s poorest.

The World Bank also said that in practice, “the poor in Nigeria buy only 3 percent of the total volume of subsidized petrol”. The subsidy benefited mainly well-off Nigerians who owned cars and could afford petrol every day.

Over the past decade, the authorities have tried to abolish the subsidy several times, only to back down in the face of public anger stoked by the unions. The army even clashed with demonstrators protesting fuel prices in 2012.

A group of trade unions under the umbrella of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) rejected the latest declaration and called for its withdrawal. The union said that if by June 7 the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited refused to reverse its decision to increase petrol prices, the workers’ congress would stop providing services and “would start protests across the country until this is complied with”.