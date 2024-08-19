Denn die Pässe seiner beiden Mitarbeiter steckten in der entwendeten gemeinsamen Reisetasche. Beide mussten, um neue Dokumente zu erhalten, in ihr Heimatland zurückkehren. Doch das fehlende Team hinderte den Masters-Champion von 2021 nicht daran, bei der St. Jude Championship am Sonntag in Memphis (Tennessee) seinen zweiten Saison-Erfolg, den zehnten auf der PGA Tour, zu feiern.

Spannung auf der letzten Runde

Mit seinem Landsmann Taiga Tabuchi als Taschenträger an der Seite setzte sich Matsuyama beim ersten Play-off-Turnier der PGA Tour, bei dem nur die siebzig Besten der Saison-Wertung Fed­ExCup mitspielen durften, mit einer Par-Schlussrunde von 70 und insgesamt 263 Schlägen (17 unter Par) vor dem Amerikaner Xander Schauffele (63/265 Schläge) und dem Norweger Viktor Hovland (66/265) durch.

Dank des mit 3,6 Millionen Dollar (3,26 Millionen Euro) dotierten Sieges verbesserte sich Matsuyama im FedExCup vom achten auf den dritten Platz. An der Spitze bleibt der amerikanische Weltranglistenerste und Olympiasieger Scottie Scheffler, der dank seines vierten Platzes (66/266) immer noch mit knapp tausend Punkten Vorsprung vor Schauffele dieses Ranking anführt.

Für Matsuyama, den neuen Weltranglistensechsten, schien am Sonntag der Sieg lange fest in der Hand. Er war mit fünf Schlägen Vorsprung auf die Schlussrunde gegangen, eine Führung, die er bis zum elften Loch souverän verteidigte. Dann unterliefen dem Japaner etliche Fehlschläge, sodass er die Spitzenposition kurzzeitig an Hovland abgeben musste.

But then Mastsuyama sank a putt from almost eight meters on the 17th hole for a birdie. On the 18th hole he hit his ball almost two meters to the hole, closer than any player before him, for another birdie. “I had the feeling that the victory was slipping away from me because the 17th and 18th holes are extremely difficult,” said Matsuyama, who thanked his substitute caddie Tabuchi for helping him with the putting.

According to the PGA statistics “strokes gained”, Matsuyama rolled the ball into the hole better than any of his competitors on the final day. That’s why Matsuyama wants to play the four rounds of the second play-off tournament, the BMW Championship in Castle Pines (Colorado), together with Tabuchi this week from Thursday to Sunday.

Hovland is catching up

On Sunday, the stars in Memphis weren’t just playing for victory. For more than a dozen professionals, it was about securing a place in the top fifty in the FedExCup rankings. Only those who earned enough points on Sunday to be included in this group are allowed to play in the BMW Championship this week.

This also automatically qualifies you for the eight “Signature Events” of the 2025 PGA Tour, which offer the highest prize money of $20 million (€18.11 million). Hovland was the first to achieve this. The Scandinavian from Oslo, who won the FedExCup last year, arrived in Memphis in 57th place after a poor season.

Thanks to the shared second place, he moved up to 16th place. The eighth-ranked player in the world thus even has a good chance of qualifying for the last play-off tournament in Colorado, the Tour Championship in Atlanta (Georgia) the week after next.