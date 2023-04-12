A Tunisian footballer, 35-year-old Nizar Aissaoui, set himself on fire in front of the Haffouz police station in the Kairouane governorate to protest charges of being a terrorist. Shortly before the gesture, the player had posted a video on his Facebook account, explaining The same player had posted a video on his Facebook account, shortly before taking action, explaining “that he was unjustly accused in a terrorism case ” after going to the police station to file a complaint against a banana trader, with whom he had had an argument.