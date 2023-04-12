The sensational protest of 35-year-old Aissaoui in front of the Haffouz police station. The player will be transferred to the Ben Arous burns centre
A Tunisian footballer, 35-year-old Nizar Aissaoui, set himself on fire in front of the Haffouz police station in the Kairouane governorate to protest charges of being a terrorist. Shortly before the gesture, the player had posted a video on his Facebook account, explaining The same player had posted a video on his Facebook account, shortly before taking action, explaining “that he was unjustly accused in a terrorism case ” after going to the police station to file a complaint against a banana trader, with whom he had had an argument.
Treatment
—
Kairouan governor Mohamed Bourguiba told local Mosaique FM radio that Aissaoui, after being taken to Aghlabiti hospital in Kairouan, will be transferred to the Ben Arous burn center in a special ambulance. Aissaoui played for Union Sportif de Monastir, El Gaouefel from Gafsa, Jeridet Tozeur and Espoir Sportif from Haffouz.
April 12
