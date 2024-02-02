Although accusations come and go between Caracas and Washington, There is talk that new approaches are taking place this Thursday and Friday. It would be a meeting between Jorge Rodríguez, head of the Chavismo delegation in the negotiations with the opposition, and Juan González, White House advisor for Latin America.

Details are unknown, but the meeting would be taking place on a Caribbean island.

Fuentes assures that the meeting is to reduce the tensions that were generated after the United States once again imposed sanctions on Venezuela, after the disqualification of María Corina Machado.

Gonzáles and Rodríguez have already met on other occasions without a public agenda. Last year there were several meetings in Qatar that were denied by Rodríguez, but That gave way to the Barbados agreements in October, which were signed by the opposition.



The United States is pushing for Venezuela to hold “free, fair and competitive” elections in exchange for sanctions relief. Otherwise, it threatens to lift the relief in April, the date on which the oil licenses granted by the US expire in October.



The opposition claims that the Government has violated the Barbados agreements and sent a request to Norway, the mediating country, to review the agreements.

Although there is no date for presidential elections, which correspond to this year, there are rumors that they could be held in May. On Tuesday, Jorge Rodríguez, who insulted the United States, assured that the date would be known before April 18.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS