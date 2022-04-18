EFor the first time in several months, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at the Israeli border area on Monday. The missile was intercepted by the “Iron Dome” missile defense system, the army said. It was the first attack of this type since the beginning of the year.

Palestinians confronted Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples there.

The Islamist organization Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, had described the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a “red line” and accused Israel of attacks on believers. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Monday of a “wild smear campaign” by Hamas against Israel. “This is the truth: Israel is doing everything to ensure that everyone can celebrate their festivals safely as always – Jews, Muslims and Christians,” he said, according to his office.

The Temple Mount is under Muslim administration while Israel is responsible for security. According to an agreement with the Muslim authorities, Jews can visit the facility but not pray there. The Palestinians accuse Israel of wanting to expand the rights of believing Jews on the holy site.







Already on Friday there were numerous injuries in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount. The clashes further intensified tensions after a wave of terror in recent weeks.