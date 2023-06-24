According to the Flightradar24h website, the aircraft took off from the Russian capital at 8:16 am (Brasília time); Kremlin spokesman denies Putin was on plane

One of the planes of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, took off this Saturday (June 24, 2023) from the capital, Moscow, towards the north of the country, near Saint Petersburg, about 700 km away. The information is from the website flightradar24hwhich provides real-time information on official flights around the world.

According to the platform, the plane took off from Moscow at 8:16 am (Brasília time). However, the aircraft disappeared from tracking systems when it was close to the city of Tver, about 180 km from the Russian capital. According to the newspaper Telegrapha Kremlin spokesman said Putin would not be on the aircraft.



Flightradar24h/24.jun.2023

The flight comes a day after the Wagner Group, Russia’s largest paramilitary organization, accused Russian Defense Minister Serguei Choigu of bombing the Kremlin’s own units in Ukraine, which caused tension with Putin this Saturday morning ( 24.jun).

