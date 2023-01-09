It may be a bit early, but still: the premier league seems ripe for a title race with three, four and possibly even five clubs this season. What does that mean for Feyenoord, Ajax, PSV, FC Twente and AZ? “Hunting is sometimes easier than leading the way and being the prey,” says Siem de Jong. Ten years ago he became champion with Ajax from fourth place after fifteen matches.

