'He's an eight but he doesn't drive an Apple car? Damn, then he's a four.' It could have easily been the next Instagram reel if Apple's project had continued. But fortunately, for the time being you will not be judged for not driving the iPhone among the cars. After ten years and many billions of euros, it seems that Apple is abandoning the project for its own self-driving car.

Bloomberg says he has spoken to people 'who have knowledge of the matter'. The insiders talk about an internal announcement within Apple. In it, executive manager Jeff Williams and vice chairman Kevin Lynch announced that the project is being pulled. Nearly two thousand people worked at Apple on the project.

A large portion of Titan employees will move to Apple's AI division to work on a ChatGPT counterpart. But there are also designers Aston Martin, Lamborghini, BMW and Porsche on the team, and they probably won't design iPhones. Maybe they can work with Elon Musk, who responded to the news in his own way on Twitter.

Apple's self-driving car in a nutshell

Around 2014, Apple started developing its own car. Even then, the plan was to make a fully autonomous, electric car with an interior like a limousine. The first tests on public roads took place in 2017. Apple installed the software on a Lexus SUV. Many more cars followed later. Those tests were not always successful.

Apple's goal was to put the self-driving car into production by 2028. The car would then have Level 2 autonomy instead of Level 4. With Level 2, the car can brake and accelerate itself, but the driver must still keep his hands on the wheel. This level has already been surpassed by several current cars. The price of the self-driving Apple car should have been around $100,000 by 2028. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.