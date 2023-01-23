Chihuahua.- After ten days of agony, David CT, Chihuahua municipal police officer who shot his pregnant wife, dies in the early morning of January 12, in the Vistas del Cerro Grande neighborhood.

The 32-year-old woman, identified as Karina Saleth, was 38 weeks pregnant at the time of the crime that occurred inside a house located between Tercera and Manuel R. Andana streets, in that sector.

We recommend you read:

After murdering his wife, David shot himself in the head with a 9-millimeter weapon. The neighbors alerted the authorities after hearing the detonations of a firearm, this caused a strong mobilization until they found the lifeless body of the woman and the police officer, who was dying.

The alleged attacker was transferred as an emergency to the Palmore Sanatorium, where he remained in a coma until this Sunday morning when he ceased to exist, according to official information published by the State Attorney General’s Office.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that the investigations carried out by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender and Family Reasons indicated that the deceased today detonated the firearm against Karina Saleth and then shot himself in the head.