And in September, H&M, the world’s second largest fashion retailer, launched a plan to save SEK 2 billion annually.

“The cost and efficiency program that we have initiated includes a review of the company’s situation, and we are well aware of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,” Chief Executive Helena Helmerson said in a statement.

“We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next steps,” she added.

after the technology sector

The layoffs had become an infection sweeping major technology companies, after Mita announced the layoffs of 11,000 employees, although the reductions in Mita jobs are less on a percentage basis than Twitter after the US billionaire, Elon Musk, recently acquired the company. However, the number of Meta employees who lost their jobs may be the largest in a major technology company in a year.

Twitter witnessed what was described as a job massacre that affected 50 percent of its employees around the world, and for his part, Musk, who acquired the platform, justified the decision to lay off employees, and revealed the benefits they received, saying: Unfortunately, there is no choice when the company loses more than 4 percent. Millions of dollars a day.

And Ottawa-based online retail giant Shopify also decided last July to lay off 10 percent of its entire global workforce, meaning 1,000 people lost their jobs.

And Microsoft laid off a number of its employees after its revenues slowed significantly during the year 2022, as it allowed about 1,000 employees last October to leave, after it cut the number of its employees by 1 percent in June 2022, and during the current year, the Chinese video application, TikTok. , laid off dozens of employees as part of the platform’s global restructuring effort.