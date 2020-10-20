Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin now wants to take action against a mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin. You have spread a hate video against the teacher

PARIS dpa | After the brutal murder of a teacher, France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron and the center government are stepping up their crackdown on radical Islamism. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in the evening on the TF1 channel that he had asked the responsible prefect to close the mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin, which had spread a hate video against the teacher Samuel Paty.

The head of department had already said on radio station Europe 1 that there were numerous police operations against “dozens of people” from the radicalized milieu. Operations of this kind should continue in the coming days. He will also propose banning two associations that are hostile to the republic. These are the collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) and the group BarakaCity.

The 47-year-old Paty was beheaded on the street in a suburb northwest of Paris on Friday. The 18-year-old suspect with Russian-Chechen roots was shot dead by the police. Shortly after the fact, he bragged about it online and wrote that the pedagogue had disparaged the prophet Mohammed. The teacher had shown Mohammed cartoons in class on the subject of freedom of expression. Thereupon the father of a schoolgirl mobilized massively against him on the net. Immediately after the crime, Macron spoke of an Islamist act of terrorism.

According to the AFP news agency, anti-terror investigators took 15 people into custody to get more information about the suspect. There were also four middle school students among them. According to the daily newspaper “Le Monde”, the terror suspect inquired about the teacher in front of the school in exchange for money.