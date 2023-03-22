on the front line

According to the Ukrainian presidential website, Zelensky visited the fighting forces in the Donetsk region of the Donbass region, where Bakhmut is located.

It seems that Zelensky wanted to send a message by visiting Donetsk, implying adherence to this region despite the fall of areas of it in the hands of the Russians, noting that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, visited a few days ago the city of Mariupol, which lies within its borders.

The Ukrainian presidency did not say when exactly the visit took place.

The Ukrainian presidency said that Zelensky visited the army’s front-line positions in the Bakhmut region, where he listened to reports on the status of operations and the course of “hostilities” there.

She added that Zelensky spoke to the soldiers and thanked them for their defense of Ukraine.

“I am proud to be here today in eastern Ukraine, in the Donbass, to honor our heroes,” Zelensky said.

Bakhmut besieged

A pro-Moscow official had previously stated that the city of Bakhmut was practically besieged by Russian forces.

The official with the pro-Russian authorities in the self-declared Donetsk Republic explained that Bakhmut is practically besieged by Russian forces.

Although there was no immediate Ukrainian comment on these statements, the commander of the ground forces in the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Sersky, said earlier that Moscow is trying to impose a siege on the city.

Capturing Bakhmut is a priority for Russia in its strategy to control the industrial Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

The city has been badly damaged by the fighting that has been going on for months, as Russia launches frequent attacks.

British intelligence novel

For its part, British military intelligence said that there is a possibility that the Russian attack on the town of Bakhmut is losing the limited momentum it had.

The ministry wrote on “Twitter” in a circular that this may happen due to “the redeployment of some units of the Russian Defense Ministry to other sectors,” according to “Reuters.”

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to advance into the center of the small city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country.

Putin’s visit