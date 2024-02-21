Desyrée is certain that Christian Sodano tried to buy time to wait for his father to return home

The details that emerge about the double crime in Cisterna di Latina, carried out by the 27-year-old are increasingly chilling Christian Sodano last Tuesday in the home of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Desyrée Amato. From the latter's stories, it seems that the boy intended to exterminate her entire family, including her father, who was out working at the time.

A dramatic story that has shocked all of Italy and that is filled with increasingly chilling and macabre details with each passing day. She provided a tragically lucid account of what happened and what could have happened Desyrée Amatothe 22-year-old who miraculously managed to escape the murderous wrath of her ex-boyfriend, the 27-year-old Marshal of Finance Christian Sodano.

The girl, in addition to showing the chat with him, in which the threats and the bases with which premeditation can be considered are evident, she also explained that during those tragic moments, in which he spared her, she continued to remain there and take time even though she begged him to leave.

The reason for that wait, for that stall, for Desyrée it is now clear. He wanted to wait for her to return home his dad too and kill him too. On the other hand, as he had written to her the day before, he wanted to carry out a massacre and cause her as much pain as possible.

