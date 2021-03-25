Classes of “decorum and behavior” were enough for Champ and Major, the dogs of American President Joe Biden, They will return to the White House.

They had left weeks ago and sent to Delaware when Major, the younger of the two presidential German shepherds,, bit a Secret Service agent.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Wednesday during a news conference that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David, Maryland, and returned to Washington on Sunday.

Champ and Major on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: AFP

The dogs had been at the Biden residence in Delaware, where Major received additional training after being frightened by the presence of a Secret Service agent, who suffered a minor injury as a result of the altercation.

One of the two German shepherds waited on the balcony of the White House Tuesday afternoon as the Marine One helicopter landed on the south lawn of the presidential residence, bringing the president back from Columbus, Ohio.

“Dogs will come and go, and it will not be unusual for them to return to Delaware on occasion, as the president and the first lady often do,” said Psaki.

With Biden’s victory, the mascots returned to the White House. Donald Trump, a cleaning freak, never wanted to have animals in the presidential house.

But the welcome of the dogs soon it was ruined when in early March it was reported that dogs they were no longer in the White House.

Three-year-old Major, adopted by the Biden family from a shelter in 2018, “was surprised by an unknown person and reacted in such a way that the result was a minor injury to the individual, which was treated by the medical unit of the White House with no need for further treatment, “Psaki said at the time.

Also at the time, Psaki denied that they had been removed for bad behavior and said that the trip “was previously planned“Well, First Lady Jill Biden was on a three-day trip to the West Coast and the pets will be cared for by a friend.

Biden’s two German Shepherds “are still acclimatizing and getting used to their new surroundings and new people,” he said.

“The dogs will be returning to the White House soon,” Psaki told reporters. And they did come back, but after taking some classes in behavior worthy of a presidential dog.

Agencies