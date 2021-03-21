In the midst of his dispute with the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, which generates tension in the Government, Sergio Berni published a harsh column where he again spoke of “ineffectiveness” and “hypocrisy.”

The Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires wrote a text in Infobae, where he again questioned his counterpart from the Nation and highlighted his actions in the case of the girl kidnapped in Lugano, who was found in Luján.

“I cannot allow those who speculated hiding behind a desk, following a dramatic story on TV, try to delegitimize for ideological and partisan reasons the operational and logistics coordination mechanism built between the province and the city of Buenos Aires, “said the official, who added:” Violence is living diagnosing without ever providing a solution. “

On Thursday, after the discovery of M., Axel Kicillof’s minister insulted and grabbed Eduardo Villalba, Frederic’s number 2 in the National Security portfolio.

“An increasingly recurrent practice consists of forgetting arguments and dismissing reasons, describing the other as egomaniacal and violent as a rhetorical mechanism aimed at justifying one’s own ineffectiveness and hypocrisy (call the ineffective and ineffective inoperative; call it hypocrisy to say one thing and make another) “, Berni defended himself.

And he assured that “Violence is speculating with resources when the life of a 7-year-old girl is at stake, for fear of taking responsibility for eventual tragic endings from which they want to be far away.

News in development.