In the past few months two well-known news anchors have left the “Tagesschau”. Who will take on the role of Linda Zervakis now? The answer is surprising.

Hamburg – The “Tagesschau” is experiencing a radical change: at the end of last year, “Tagesschau spokesman” Jan Hofer announced his retirement. Only about four months later, another spokeswoman surprisingly leaves the show. Linda Zervakis presented the 8 p.m. news to the first for eight years. The spokeswoman gave her last broadcast on April 26th and is looking forward to a new chapter at ProSieben.

ARD-Tagesschau: What’s next after Aus von Hofer and Zervakis?

Naturally, Hofer’s successor is already known and in action. Jens Riewa is now chief spokesman for the popular news program. In addition, Julia-Niharika Sen and Constantin Schreiber have been accepted into the permanent spokesperson team for the “Tagesschau”. According to picture both did the best in ARD audience surveys. There was great tension as to who would take Zervaki’s place in the “Tagesschau”. The answer is now clear.

Linda Zervakis leaves – ARD does not fill the “Tagesschau” post

“By the end of 2020, the team of speakers for the main edition of the ‘Tagesschau’ at 8 p.m. consisted of six people. Then it grew to seven. Following the departure of Linda Zervakis, the number of speakers has returned to six. This team size is sufficient, ”said an NDR spokeswoman for the picture.

Zervaki’s position will therefore not be filled again. The “Tagesschau” team now consists of: Jens Riewa, Susanne Daubner, Thorsten Schröder, Judith Rakers, Constantin Schreiber and Julia-Niharika Sen. “There are currently no more,” said the NDR spokeswoman. Meanwhile, the first has to deal with a scandal on Twitter – the station defended Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock in a response to a user comment. (tkip)

