Although it is still pleasant summer weather at the moment, it will be sweltering warm later this week and the chance of a local fierce thunderstorm is increasing. A transition to normal Dutch summer weather will follow in the coming weeks and September will also start unsettled, Weeronline reports.

It can still get warm until the middle of next week. The highest temperatures are for the south and east, with a chance of temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees. Temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees are likely in the northwest. The sun often shines exuberantly, but sometimes strong thunderstorms are possible locally.

At the end of August it will become less warm and the afternoon temperature will slowly drop back to normal values ​​with maximums of about 22 degrees. In the southeast there is a chance that it will remain warmer with temperatures of up to 25 degrees. It will also become more changeable with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The expectation for early September is still uncertain, but according to Weeronline the chance of westerly winds from the North Sea is the greatest. That means changeable weather with temperatures of about 20 degrees. A few beautiful summer days are not excluded, when the wind blows more from the southwest and it is quite sunny.