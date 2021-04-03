Alberto Fernandez and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They will finally hold a videoconference this Saturday, after the summit that they were going to hold in Quinta de Olivos was suspended because it was confirmed that the President was infected with coronavirus.

Official sources confirmed to Clarín that the virtual meeting will be held At 18.

The meeting, which was initially going to be face-to-face and which was going to take place at 10 a.m. at Quinta de Olivos, was rescheduled because President Fernández reported last night that has coronavirus, although the confirmation will be known in the next few hours with the results of the PRC study.

In this regard, the Buenos Aires head of government indicated this morning that he sent a message to the President to wish him a speedy recovery.

In the framework of a visit made by the vaccination center that operates in the Luna Park facilities, Rodríguez Larreta remarked that “the dialogue always continues beyond the meetings you may have with him.”

In addition, he was in charge of making it clear that he expects the national government to deliver more vaccines to expand the immunization program in the Federal Capital.

“If the vaccines that the national government told us were going to enter, enter, we calculate that in 10 days, more or less, we will have finished vaccinating everyone over 70, which is a really important step,” he said. .

Rodríguez Larreta’s orders

The head of state summoned Rodríguez Larreta to analyze joint actions to minimize the impact of the second wave of coronavirus in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires government announced that they will take advantage of the meeting to request the sending of more vaccines and also to propose that any restrictive measure adopted should not affect the opening of the shops or schools.

“We go with the conviction on our part that face-to-face education is a priority”, is the first message that comes down from the City when they are asked about what position Rodríguez Larreta will show at the meeting.

The other point that they are going to put on the table has to do with the economic recovery shown by the City from different openings arranged when the quarantine became more flexible.

“We have to protect the work of many economic and cultural activities that managed to establish themselves with secure protocols,” say Buenos Aires sources.