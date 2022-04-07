“We regret this matter and will continue to defend our interests by all legal means,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Britain’s Sky News.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly, which includes 193 member states, voted to suspend Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council of the international organization due to its military operations in Ukraine, with 93 votes in favour.

Twenty-four countries opposed this suspension, the second in the history of the United Nations after a resolution on Libya in 2011, while 58 countries abstained from voting.

However, abstaining votes were not taken into account within the required two-thirds majority, which is limited to only the votes in favor and against.

During the interview, Peskov acknowledged “great losses” in the ranks of the Russian army deployed in Ukraine, and said, “We suffered great military losses, it is a huge tragedy for us.”

When asked about what he described as violations in which Russian soldiers were accused in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found, Peskov rejected the accusations again.